Thursday, September 17, 2026
Watch Live
Thursday, September 17, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
17-SEP-2026
PETROL
+6.88 PKR
Rs. 391.22/ltr
DIESEL
+5.62 PKR
Rs. 421.45/ltr
Headlines
Lumpy skin disease sweeps across KP, infects 1,440 livestock and kills 80 Punjab's 'Green Credit' turns plastic bottles into cash with up to Rs 10,000 rewards U.S. firm 'Powerus' seals Pakistan Army drone deal as defense ties deepen Pakistan's government rolls out new austerity measures to slash fuel use Two British nationals among three dead after plane slams into Swiss mountain Pakistan warns UN it will hit Afghan terror bases in self-defense Pakistan PM to lead delegation to UN General Assembly next week Reasonable grounds to believe US committed war crimes in Iran: UN Group Jemima Goldsmith shares rare wedding glimpse Pakistan to vaccinate more than 31 million children in new polio drive Lumpy skin disease sweeps across KP, infects 1,440 livestock and kills 80 Punjab's 'Green Credit' turns plastic bottles into cash with up to Rs 10,000 rewards U.S. firm 'Powerus' seals Pakistan Army drone deal as defense ties deepen Pakistan's government rolls out new austerity measures to slash fuel use Two British nationals among three dead after plane slams into Swiss mountain Pakistan warns UN it will hit Afghan terror bases in self-defense Pakistan PM to lead delegation to UN General Assembly next week Reasonable grounds to believe US committed war crimes in Iran: UN Group Jemima Goldsmith shares rare wedding glimpse Pakistan to vaccinate more than 31 million children in new polio drive

Pakistan's government rolls out new austerity measures to slash fuel use

The new restrictions come as the government seeks to reduce public spending and energy consumption.

Web Desk September 17, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Pakistan's government rolls out new austerity measures

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s federal government rolled out fresh austerity measures on Sept. 17, to slash fuel use, and government spending amid rising petroleum prices by ordering a 50% cut in fuel allocations for government departments and a 5% reduction in spending as it moves to conserve fuel, reduce energy use and control official expenses amid rising petroleum prices.


Government officials have been told to use video conferences for official meetings whenever possible to reduce travel and fuel costs.

The government has also banned official dinners funded by public money, except those held for foreign delegations. Government-funded seminars, training programs and conferences have also been prohibited under the new measures.


For essential official events, departments have been instructed to use government-owned auditoriums, conference halls and committee rooms instead of renting private venues. The austerity plan also introduces new restrictions on commercial and social activities.


Wedding ceremonies will be limited to one dish, while shops, markets, shopping malls and bazaars must close by 9 p.m. Wedding halls, marquees and other event venues must close by 10 p.m. Restaurants, cafes and food outlets will have to shut by 11 p.m., although takeaway and home delivery services will be allowed to continue.


Essential services, including pharmacies, hospitals, clinics, medical laboratories and gas stations, are exempt from the new closing-time restrictions. Bakeries, tandoors, milk and dairy shops, electric vehicle charging stations and gyms are also exempt.


The government said requests for exemptions from the austerity measures will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis. Provincial and regional governments have also been encouraged to consider adopting similar measures in their respective areas.


The new restrictions come as the government seeks to reduce public spending and energy consumption while limiting the impact of higher fuel prices on the national economy.

Recommended

PMD warns of urban flooding risk across northern Pakistan

PMD warns of urban flooding risk across northern Pakistan
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrives in London

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrives in London
Pakistan observes Defense Day with nationwide tributes to brave heroes

Pakistan observes Defense Day with nationwide tributes to brave heroes
FIA cracks down on illegal currency in Peshawar

FIA cracks down on illegal currency in Peshawar
Blaze engulfs old clothes factory at Karachi’s Landhi Export Processing Zone

Blaze engulfs old clothes factory at Karachi’s Landhi Export Processing Zone
NAB seizes Bahria Town land in Jamshoro, seals Ali Villa in Karachi

NAB seizes Bahria Town land in Jamshoro, seals Ali Villa in Karachi
Pakistan military pays tribute to border heroes in new Jurat Ke Nishan teaser

Pakistan military pays tribute to border heroes in new Jurat Ke Nishan teaser
The procedure to register for Rs100 petrol subsidy explained

The procedure to register for Rs100 petrol subsidy explained
Deadly Methane explosion kills 4 miners, injures 2 in Balochistan's Harnai coal mine

Deadly Methane explosion kills 4 miners, injures 2 in Balochistan's Harnai coal mine
Terror warning sparks curbs in Punjab, Section 144 takes effect

Terror warning sparks curbs in Punjab, Section 144 takes effect
Pakistan urges UN to step up terror fight as new threats raise alarm 25 years after 9/11

Pakistan urges UN to step up terror fight as new threats raise alarm 25 years after 9/11
Nation honors Quaid-e-Azam on 78th death anniversary

Nation honors Quaid-e-Azam on 78th death anniversary