70% of Karachi factory fire brought under control, officials say

The blaze broke out at the factory in the afternoon and later spread to an adjoining factory.

KARACHI: A massive fire at a used-clothing factory in Karachi’s Landhi Export Processing Zone continued for more than nine hours Monday, causing part of the building to collapse, rescue officials said.

The blaze broke out at the factory in the afternoon and later spread to an adjoining factory, according to Rescue 1122 officials.

Fire brigade officials classified the incident as a third-degree fire, as firefighting operations continued at the site. Rescue officials said the blaze had affected about half of the factory.

Sixteen fire tenders, two snorkels and a water bowser were deployed to contain the fire, officials said.

Rescue officials later said about 70% of the blaze had been brought under control. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Fires are relatively common in Karachi, where concerns over building safety and emergency preparedness have persisted.

A deadly fire at Gul Plaza, a three-story shopping center, killed more than 70 people on Jan. 17 and highlighted longstanding safety concerns in the city.