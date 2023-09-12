Xbox launched Mastercard to Buy Games

Microsoft is introducing an Xbox Mastercard, which will enable users to accumulate points.

Initially, this Mastercard will be available exclusively to Xbox Insiders.

The card also offers free access to your FICO Credit Score and protection against fraud.

Advertisement

Microsoft is introducing an Xbox Mastercard, which will enable users to accumulate points that they can later redeem for rewards when they make game and add-on purchases. The company recognized that its users desire greater value from their gaming expenditures, prompting them to partner with Barclays to launch this new credit card. Users will earn points for every $1 they spend on various services, including the Microsoft Store, streaming platforms, dining, delivery services, and more. Initially, this Mastercard will be available exclusively to Xbox Insiders.

Microsoft’s gaming division is committed to enhancing the gaming experience by providing added value. With initiatives like Game Pass, they introduced a subscription service that grants users access to a diverse library of games without the need to purchase each one individually. Xbox Game Cloud enables users to enjoy the latest AAA games without requiring a high-end gaming PC, allowing for gaming on the go. Now, Microsoft is introducing the Xbox Mastercard to further enhance the value proposition for gamers by offering redeemable points.

Perks and Availability of Xbox Mastercard

Once you make your initial purchase with the Xbox Mastercard, you’ll receive a bonus of 5000 points, which equals $50 in value. If you’re a new Game Pass member, you’ll enjoy a complimentary three-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and you can even gift this subscription to someone else. There are five card designs to choose from, and you can personalize it with your gamertag. The card also offers free access to your FICO Credit Score and protection against fraud.

Regarding availability, the Xbox Mastercard will be accessible only to Xbox Insiders in the United States starting on September 21. The general public rollout is planned for 2024. If you’re an Xbox Insider residing in the United States, you’ll be able to apply for the card when it becomes available. However, keep in mind that it will be introduced in phases, so not everyone will have immediate access to apply. If you’re interested, you’ll need to first sign up for the Xbox Insider program.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Xbox will soon add the Biggest Games of the Year Microsoft has made a significant update to Xbox Game Pass. Starfield has...