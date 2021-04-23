Adsense 300×250

A Texas woman who received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine was hospitalized after experiencing symptoms similar to those of six people who recently had blood clots after receiving the vaccine in the United States, a Texas health agency spokesman.

The incident comes as U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) consultants meet Friday to discuss whether it is safe to resume injections of the J&J COVID-19 vaccine and U.S. health officials to prepare for a signal. US health agencies recommended discontinuing the use of the J&J single injection vaccine last week due to rare cases of blood clots in six of the approximately 7 million people in the country who received the fire.

A spokesman for the Texas State Department of Services said the CDC told the state agency on Wednesday about the incident and said it would not provide additional information to protect the patient’s privacy.”

The patient is an adult woman who was hospitalized after receiving the J&J vaccine with symptoms that appear to be consistent with the six cases reported elsewhere last week,” the spokesman said in an e-mailed statement.

The American-American newspaper, which first reported the incident, said federal officials are investigating the case.” It’s important to remember that just because something is being reported, it doesn’t necessarily mean that it was caused or related to the vaccine,” said Imelda Garcia, associate commissioner for the Texas Health Agency’s Infectious Diseases Division. newspaper.