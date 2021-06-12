Double Click 728 x 90
Natural Remedies To Control Uric Acid In The Body

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

12th Jun, 2021. 03:28 pm
The waste product that is left over after the digestion of purine foods is called uric acid. Many foods are rich in purine.

Purine is also formed and broken down in the body. Your body excretes uric acid through the urine with the help of the kidneys.

Too much uric acid in the body causes joint pain and acidity in the urine and blood.

There are several causes for the accumulation of uric acid in the body, some of which are:

  • Food
  • Inheritance
  • Obesity or being overweight
  • Mental stress
  • Some health problems also increase uric acid levels
  • Kidney disease
  • Diabetes
  • Hypothyroidism
  • Some cancers or chemotherapy
  • Psoriasis

How To Reduce Uric Acid Naturally:

Limit purine-containing foods:

Uric acid can be reduced from the body by limiting the number of foods that cause uric acid. Meat, seafood and vegetables contain purines that release uric acid when they are digested.

Be sure to stop or reduce your intake of these foods.

  • Meat
  • Fish
  • Mutton
  • Cabbage
  • Dry beans
  • Mushroom

Avoid Sugary Foods And Beverages:

Research has shown that extra sugars in foods, especially fructose corn syrup, can increase the amount of uric acid in the body. So when buying canned foods, be sure to look at the labels on them and minimize the usage of such foods.

Similarly, soda drinks and fruit juices also contain fructose and glucose sugars. These sugars are absorbed faster and increase blood sugar levels as well as uric acid.

Drink more water:

Drinking more water will help the kidneys expel uric acid faster. Keep a water bottle with you at all times and keep drinking after a while.

Lose weight:

Excess weight with diet also increases the amount of uric acid because fats make more uric acid than mucus. Similarly, being overweight also affects the functioning of the kidneys.

Choose a healthy diet for yourself by consulting a dietitian in this regard.

Balance Insulin In The Body:

Even if you are not a diabetic, be sure to check your blood sugar level. Diabetic patients who use insulin may also have higher insulin levels. Too much insulin in the body increases uric acid in the body.

Add more fibre to your diet:
Eating more fibre can also prevent excess uric acid. Fibre also lowers blood sugar and insulin levels. Fibre saves you from overeating.

Be sure to include 5 to 10 grams of fibre in your daily diet.

