Research finds that common antacids may assist diabetics

Shariq TahirWeb Editor

30th Jun, 2021. 03:58 pm
A new study discovered that certain antacids may enhance blood sugar levels in diabetics.

Proton pump inhibitors (PPIs), which are antacids, appear to be safe in diabetics.

Earlier research indicated that long-term PPI usage may be connected with health difficulties such as nutrient deficiencies, cognitive decline, and an increased risk of kidney disease.

According to a study published this month in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, certain over-the-counter (OTC) proton pump inhibitors (PPIs), a kind of antacid, may improve blood sugar levels in diabetes.

The meta-analysis included 12 trials on glycemic control and discovered that PPIs when used in conjunction with regular treatment, proved to be more successful at lowering glucose levels than standard therapy alone.

PPIs appeared to be safe in diabetics, although prior research indicated that long-term PPI usage may be related to dietary shortages, cognitive decline, and an increased risk of kidney disease.

According to health experts, more research is needed to better understand whether and how PPIs could be used to enhance blood sugar levels.

On the other hand, The study was carried out at the University of Glasgow’s Institute of Health and Wellbeing. They looked at whether obese people with a normal metabolic profile are healthy, or if they too are at risk of health problems related to obesity.

According to a new study, having a normal metabolic profile does not indicate that a person with obesity is healthy (referred to as metabolically healthy obesity), because they are at a higher risk of diabetes, heart disease, stroke, and respiratory disease.

