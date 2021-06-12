Double Click 728 x 90
Sugar: Silent Disadvantages Of Consuming Excessive Amount

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

12th Jun, 2021. 03:51 pm
Sugar: Silent Disadvantages Of Consuming It In Excessive Amount

Is sugar poison? It depends on how much sugar a person consumes on an average per day, as the World Health Organization has declared 25 grams of sugar per day is good for health, but on average, every Pakistani consumes 62 grams of this sweet poison daily.

However, do you know how uniquely our body stores this large amount of sugar? If not, know that without it it will be difficult to distance yourself from sweets.

Sugar And diabetes

According to a medical study, if a person consumes an extra 150 calories per day, the risk of diabetes increases by 1.1%.

Your Heart Will Thank You

If you avoid sugar just to avoid diabetes, you are actually protecting your heart as well, because there is a link between heart disease and diabetes. Heart disease and stroke are the leading causes of death in people with type 2 diabetes.

Sugar Builds Up Fat In The Body

The element monosaccharide in sugar forces your liver to accumulate more fat and over time it develops into a disease called fatty liver.

Symptoms That Indicate A Serious Illness

Sugar strains the blood vessels

The use of sugar increases insulin in the bloodstream, which affects the body’s circulatory system and arteries. High doses of insulin speed up the circulation of muscle cells in the arteries, causing the walls of the arteries Stress increases and increases the risk of stroke or heart attack after suffering from high blood pressure.

Risk of type 3 diabetes

One study used the term type 3 diabetes, which is linked to insulin resistance, high-fat diets and Alzheimer’s, in fact, it is the name given to the digestive system of Alzheimer’s sufferers. The brain’s ability to produce glucose and energy is impaired, meaning it can also be called cerebral diabetes.

Sugar Increases Your Appetite

Sugar increases the feeling of hunger inside you. Eating too much sugar affects the brain’s ability to feel full, which makes a person feel hungry all the time, even if he eats too much. Have not eaten

Feel Lack Of Energy

Have you ever noticed that eating a chocolate bar creates a wave of energy inside you and then soon you start feeling tired? In fact, after eating sugar, the body begins to demand more sugar and this cycle continues. As a result, you may feel a lack of energy until you eat something sweet.

Sugar Causes Cholesterol

There is a link between sugar and cholesterol. According to a study, people who consume more sugar have higher levels of cholesterol along with diabetes and obesity, which is harmful to the body, while it is in the blood it also increases dangerous fats.

