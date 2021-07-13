Double Click 728 x 90
Eat These Foods To boost functioning, development of Your brain

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

13th Jul, 2021. 02:16 pm
Brain boosting foods

The brain is an integral part of your body that allows your body to function and perform all tasks and for that, it is necessary to keep your brain healthy and active.

The brain controls the nervous system of your body, it collects all the information and processes it, the brain allows you to move, feel, touch and store all the information that you have gathered for all these years.

The food you eat daily plays a vital role in keeping you healthy from inside and out. Our food choices and lifestyle habits impact our body internally and keep it healthy and growing.

However, here we have a few brain boosting foods that will help keep the functioning of your brain proper to prevent it from deteriorating over age.

1. Fish

Fatty fish or oily fish is something that is on top of the list for brain-boosting foods simply because they are a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids. Fish like salmon, trout and sardines or on top of the list for boosting brain functioning and memory. They are essential for storing memory and learning. They help improve mood swings as well.

2. Turmeric

This key ingredient used in a lot of Indian households as part of spices is useful for the brain essentially. The antioxidants present in turmeric powder help develop memory and it also helps in easing depression as it increases the serotonin level. Its active compound that is curcumin has strong anti-inflammatory properties that help the brain.

3. Broccoli

This dark and green vegetable often hated at the dinner table is packed with multiple nutrients and minerals including antioxidants. They are high in vitamin K which helps retain memory.

4. Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate includes a high amount of cocoa powder which is useful for brain-boosting properties. It is also a mood booster that instantly energizes you. The flavonoids in chocolate help protect the brain which is good for memory.

5. Eggs

Eggs are such a varied food and they are highly packed with several nutrients and minerals. The nutrients that help with boosting the brain include vitamins B6 and B12. These are important for proper brain functioning and development as well as regulating mood swings.

