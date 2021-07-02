Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Mustard seed, wall rocket and turmeric extracts are helpful against SARS-CoV-2

Shariq TahirWeb Editor

02nd Jul, 2021. 05:18 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Mustard seed, wall rocket and turmeric extracts are helpful against SARS-CoV-2

Researchers in Spain have discovered plant extracts that could be useful in the search for treatments for coronavirus (COVID-19) and provide a foundation for future chemical, in vivo, and clinical trials.

The researchers from the Polytechnic University of Valencia found 17 plant items often used in modern and traditional cuisine that has previously shown promise as inhibitors of chymotrypsin-like protease, a coronavirus protein (3CLPro).

This protein is necessary for the replication of the SARS coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) — the agent responsible for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Extracts of turmeric, mustard seeds, and wall rocket were found to significantly reduce SARS-CoV-2 3CLPro activity.

Turmeric rhizome extracts were found to be the most effective at inhibiting 3CLPro activity, according to a study published in the journal Foods.

A derivative of sinigrin, which is present in mustard seeds, was likewise found to be a powerful inhibitor of SARS-CoV-2 3CLPro activity in the study.

Carla Guijarro-Real and colleagues write, “Testing plant extracts can be considered a first approach in the search for natural compounds with antiviral activity, or even represent a basis for the development of prophylactic or therapeutic plant extracts against COVID-19.”

“In addition, given the proven safe for human consumption of the plants from which extracts are obtained, their potential use against COVID-19 might be immediate and easily accessible,” they added.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Twinkle Khanna consumes orange peels to gain the benefits of citrus fruit
25 mins ago
Twinkle Khanna consumes orange peels to gain the benefits of the citrus fruit

Twinkle Khanna consumes orange peels in addition to the "fleshy citrus fruit,"...
Science of laughter and why it is beneficial to our health
34 mins ago
Science behind laughter and why it is beneficial to our health

Everyone enjoys a good belly laugh now and then, and science backs...
17 hours ago
‘EURO 2020 CROWDS AND INCREASE IN COVID-19 CASES’

Crowds at Euro 2020 football stadiums and in pubs and bars in...
COVID-19 Vaccines Fell Short At The Expo Center Karachi
19 hours ago
Islamabad Faces Shortage Of COVID-19 Vaccines

Islamabad faces a shortage of vaccines, amidst the ramped up mass coronavirus...
20 hours ago
After COVID-19, ‘Black Fungus’ Robs Victims Of Their Eyesight

After a calamitous second wave of COVID-19 in India since April which...
malaria
21 hours ago
WHO declares China malaria-free

The World Health Organization – WHO has declared China malaria-free on Wednesday....
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

President Alvi
3 mins ago
President Alvi calls for early resolution of Karachi’s water woes

President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday called for timely completion of all...
Twinkle Khanna consumes orange peels to gain the benefits of citrus fruit
25 mins ago
Twinkle Khanna consumes orange peels to gain the benefits of the citrus fruit

Twinkle Khanna consumes orange peels in addition to the "fleshy citrus fruit,"...
Rupee drops
26 mins ago
Rupee drops 33 paisas against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee fell 33 paisas against the dollar on Friday due...
Child Soldiers Prevention
31 mins ago
US adds Pakistan in Child Soldiers Prevention Act List

The move could leave to sanctions being imposed on the military The...