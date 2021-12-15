Morocco detects 1st case of Omicron COVID-19 variant

RABAT, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) — Morocco announced on Wednesday the detection of its first case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

The infected case is a woman living in Casablanca, the health ministry said in a statement.

Morocco has so far vaccinated over 70 percent of its targeted population, but vaccine hesitancy seems to be going up since November.

A total of 24,475,639 people have received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, including 22,797,887 who have received two doses, and 2,099,402 who have received the third booster dose.

The North African country launched a nationwide vaccination campaign on Jan. 28 after the arrival of the first shipment of China’s Sinopharm vaccines.