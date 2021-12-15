Morocco detects 1st case of Omicron COVID-19 variant
RABAT, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) — Morocco announced on Wednesday the detection of its first case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant.
The infected case is a woman living in Casablanca, the health ministry said in a statement.
Morocco has so far vaccinated over 70 percent of its targeted population, but vaccine hesitancy seems to be going up since November.
A total of 24,475,639 people have received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, including 22,797,887 who have received two doses, and 2,099,402 who have received the third booster dose.
The North African country launched a nationwide vaccination campaign on Jan. 28 after the arrival of the first shipment of China’s Sinopharm vaccines.
Also Read
Read More
Iran reports 2,651 daily COVID-19 cases, 6,162,954 in total
TEHRAN, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- Iran's Health Ministry on Wednesday reported 2,651...
Myanmar reports 229 new COVID-19 infections, 4 more deaths
YANGON, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- Myanmar reported 229 new COVID-19 infections with...
Indonesia confirms 205 new COVID-19 cases, 9 more deaths
JAKARTA, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- Indonesia on Wednesday confirmed 205 new COVID-19...
Vaccination a sign of 'solidarity', says Liverpool boss Klopp
LIVERPOOL, Dec 15, 2021 (AFP) - Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said he believes taking...
Vietnam reports 15,527 new COVID-19 cases
HANOI, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- Vietnam reported 15,527 new COVID-19 cases on...