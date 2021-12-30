Pakistan records 482 new COVID-19 cases

ISLAMABAD, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) — Pakistan reported 482 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Thursday.

The overall tally of the infected people climbed to 1,294,861 across the country, said the NCOC, the department leading Pakistan’s campaign against the pandemic.

Pakistan’s southern Sindh province has been the worst hit, with a total of 481,381 cases, followed by eastern Punjab province where the virus was detected in 444,862 people.

A total of 28,921 people died of COVID-19 in Pakistan, including three patients who lost their lives to the pandemic over the last 24 hours, the NCOC said.

The country currently has 10,009 active cases, while 1,255,931 others have recovered.