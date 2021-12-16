Russia confirms 28,486 daily COVID-19 cases
MOSCOW, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) — Russia registered 28,486 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 10,131,646, the official monitoring and response center said Thursday.
The nationwide death toll from COVID-19 increased by 1,133 to 294,024, while the number of recoveries increased by 37,155 to 8,876,788.
Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia’s worst-hit region, reported 3,322 new cases, taking its total to 1,995,029.
Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said Wednesday that around 3.9 percent of those vaccinated in the country had contracted the virus.
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said Tuesday that the country’s level of immunity had reached 56.1 percent.
