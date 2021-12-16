Russia confirms 28,486 daily COVID-19 cases

Xinhua Xinhua

16th Dec, 2021. 07:14 pm
Russia

Image: TASS

MOSCOW, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) — Russia registered 28,486 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 10,131,646, the official monitoring and response center said Thursday.

The nationwide death toll from COVID-19 increased by 1,133 to 294,024, while the number of recoveries increased by 37,155 to 8,876,788.

Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia’s worst-hit region, reported 3,322 new cases, taking its total to 1,995,029.

Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said Wednesday that around 3.9 percent of those vaccinated in the country had contracted the virus.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said Tuesday that the country’s level of immunity had reached 56.1 percent.

Read More

5 mins ago
Vaccination and Covid test required for Africa Cup fans

YAOUNDÉ, Dec 16, 2021 (AFP) - Supporters attending matches at next month's Africa...
12 mins ago
Brits change plans as Covid crisis bites ahead of Xmas

LONDON, Dec 16, 2021 (AFP) - Britons including the Queen were shifting plans...
3 hours ago
Vietnam reports 15,270 new COVID-19 cases, 28,857 deaths in total

HANOI, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- Vietnam reported 15,270 new COVID-19 cases on...
5 hours ago
Ghana secures over 17 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses

ACCRA, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- Ghana secured a total of 17.7 million...
5 hours ago
EU agency to decide on Novavax Covid jab next week

THE HAGUE, Dec 16, 2021 (AFP) - The EU's drug regulator said on...
6 hours ago
S. Africa to retain "Level 1" lockdown as COVID-19 cases surge

JOHANNESBURG, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- With the latest COVID-19 cases at 26,976,...