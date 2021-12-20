Slovenia launches nationwide COVID-19 vaccination promotion campaign
BLED, Slovenia, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) — The Slovenian Health Ministry launched a national campaign on Sunday to boost the COVID-19 vaccination rate to cope with the Omicron variant.
Health Minister Janez Poklukar kicked off the campaign in the northwestern city of Bled, where he got his booster shot.
The campaign was scheduled from Dec. 19 to 23 in 62 vaccination centers across the country.
Poklukar urged all residents to get vaccinated, labeling this as the only way to return to normal.
To date, six Omicron infections have been confirmed by genome sequencing in Slovenia, and another 14 by PCR test. In addition, 92 people were quarantined in connection with Omicron, according to the Slovenian Press Agency (STA).
Slovenia, with a population of 2.1 million, has been badly hit by COVID-19. But only 55.9 percent of the population have been fully vaccinated so far.
