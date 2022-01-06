125 air passengers test positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in the northern Indian city

NEW DELHI, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- Indian officials on Thursday said that 125 passengers on board a chartered flight from Italy to the northern city of Amritsar have tested positive for COVID-19.

The passengers were tested upon arrival at the airport in Amritsar in the northern state of Punjab.

Amritsar airport director V.K. Seth was quoted by local media as saying, “125 passengers of an international chartered flight from Italy have tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival at Amritsar airport. Total passengers on the flight were 179.”

Reports said testings have been heightened at all airports across the South Asian country, especially for international passengers amid the fear and uncertainty over the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

The federal health ministry has instructed nine Indian states to step up testing as the country is battling a fresh wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.