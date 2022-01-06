Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

06th Jan, 2022. 07:41 pm

125 air passengers test positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in the northern Indian city

NEW DELHI, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- Indian officials on Thursday said that 125 passengers on board a chartered flight from Italy to the northern city of Amritsar have tested positive for COVID-19.

125 air passengers test positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in the northern Indian city

Google

NEW DELHI, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) — Indian officials on Thursday said that 125 passengers on board a chartered flight from Italy to the northern city of Amritsar have tested positive for COVID-19.

The passengers were tested upon arrival at the airport in Amritsar in the northern state of Punjab.

Amritsar airport director V.K. Seth was quoted by local media as saying, “125 passengers of an international chartered flight from Italy have tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival at Amritsar airport. Total passengers on the flight were 179.”

Reports said testings have been heightened at all airports across the South Asian country, especially for international passengers amid the fear and uncertainty over the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

The federal health ministry has instructed nine Indian states to step up testing as the country is battling a fresh wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read More

42 mins ago
Indo-Canadian Youtuber Lily Singh Tests positive for Covid-19

Lilly Singh, an Indo-Canadian comedian, tested positive for COVID-19. Lilly Singh posted...
45 mins ago
Omicron crashes cruise party

PARIS, Jan 6, 2022 (AFP) - A series of coronavirus outbreaks have cropped...
2 hours ago
Cambodia to donate 3 mln face masks, medical supplies to Myanmar for COVID-19 fight

PHNOM PENH, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- Cambodia will provide millions of face...
4 hours ago
Chinese official apologises after woman miscarries outside lockdown hospital

BEIJING, Jan 6, 2022 (AFP) - A top health official in China's locked-down Xi'an apologised...
4 hours ago
French parliament gives initial nod to vaccine pass after tumult

PARIS, Jan 6, 2022 (AFP) - France's lower house of parliament on Thursday...
6 hours ago
Thailand raises COVID-19 alert amid Omicron surge

BANGKOK, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- Thailand's Ministry of Public Health on Thursday...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Amir Khan and Kell Brook
6 mins ago
Amir Khan vs Kell Brook: ‘Kell is the only thing on my mind. This fight is such a big fight for me,’ says Amir Khan

Amir Khan vs Kell Brook: Amir Khan, a well-known British professional boxer,...
8 mins ago
Pakistan to broaden trade relations with GCC member states

KARACHI: Federal Finance and Revenue Minister Shaukat Tarin has assured to work...
11 mins ago
Pakistan’s forex reserves fall $255 million to $24.019 billion

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves dropped $255 million to reach $24.019 billion...
SAR to PKR
11 mins ago
Saudi Riyal to PKR, SAR to PKR Rates in Pakistan Today, Open Market Exchange Rates, Jan 6, 2022

The buying rate of 1 Saudi Riyal to PKR was Rs 47.49...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600