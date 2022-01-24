Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

24th Jan, 2022. 10:27 am

India reports 306,064 new COVID-19 cases

india

Image: File

NEW DELHI – India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 39,543,328 on Monday, as 306,064 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the health ministry’s latest data.

This is the fifth consecutive day when over 300,000 new cases were registered in a day in the country in more than eight months.

Besides, as many as 439 deaths due to the pandemic since Sunday morning took the total death toll to 489,848.

Read more: India’s new COVID-19 infections hit 8-month high, total tally above 38 mln

There are still 2,249,335 active COVID-19 cases in the country with an increase of 62,130 active cases during the past 24 hours. This is the 27th consecutive day when the number of active cases rose in India.

A total of 36,804,145 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 243,495 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

Read More

1 hour ago
Lebanon adds 6,381 COVID-19 cases, 865,229 in total

BEIRUT - Lebanon on Sunday registered 6,381 new COVID-19 infections, raising the...
1 hour ago
Turkey registers 65,503 daily COVID-19 cases

ANKARA - Turkey on Sunday reported 65,503 new COVID-19 cases, raising its...
2 hours ago
Cuba registers 3,508 new cases, five deaths from COVID-19

HAVANA - Cuba reported 3,508 new cases and five more deaths from...
2 hours ago
Lao health authorities urge more people to get vaccinated amid COVID-19 pandemic

VIENTIANE - The COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Laos has achieved good results...
2 hours ago
New Zealand reports 25 new community cases of COVID-19, including 8 Omicron cases

WELLINGTON - New Zealand reported 25 new COVID-19 cases in the community...
2 hours ago
Malaysia reports 3,856 new COVID-19 infections, 9 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia reported 3,856 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

novavax vaccine
21 mins ago
Australia approves Novavax vaccine amid battle against Omicron wave

CANBERRA - Australia approved the Novavax vaccine for people aged 18 and...
23 mins ago
Anushka and Virat pen a statement after daughter Vamika’s face got revealed

Celebrity couple Anushka and Virat Kohli have issued a joint statement after...
pcb
26 mins ago
PCB issues new playing conditions for PSL and fans

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has released fresh points of amendment for...
south korea covid
35 mins ago
S. Korea reports 7,513 more COVID-19 cases

SEOUL - South Korea reported 7,513 more cases of COVID-19 as of...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement