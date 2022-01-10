Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
10th Jan, 2022. 12:01 pm

Malaysia reports 2,888 new COVID-19 infections, 23 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) — Malaysia reported 2,888 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Sunday, bringing the national total to 2,786,219, according to the health ministry.

Some 323 of the new cases are imported, with 2,565 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry’s website showed.

Another 23 deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 31,678.

About 2,714 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,714,614.

There are 39,927 active cases, 248 are being held in intensive care and 117 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 110,258 vaccine doses administered on Sunday alone and some 79.6 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 78.5 percent are fully vaccinated and 23.9 percent have received boosters.

 

