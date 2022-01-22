Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

22nd Jan, 2022. 01:39 pm

Mongolia logs 2,656 new COVID-19 cases

mongolia covid

ULAN BATOR – Mongolia has registered 2,656 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 424,822, the country’s health ministry said Saturday.

The ministry said that the latest confirmed cases were all locally transmitted.

Since the beginning of this year, daily COVID-19 infections have significantly increased across the country due to New Year’s celebrations and the Omicron variant.

The Omicron cases currently account for over 90 percent of daily new infections in the country, according to the National Center for Communicable Diseases.

Read more: Mongolia reports 2,135 new COVID-19 cases

So far, 66.7 percent of the country’s total population of 3.4 million have received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, while more than 992,519 people aged over 18 have received a third dose.

In addition, more than 64,600 Mongolians have received a fourth dose, which the country started to administer from Jan. 7 on a voluntary basis.

 

Read More

3 hours ago
Pakistan adds 6,540 new COVID-19 cases, 12 more deaths

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan added 6,540 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24...
3 hours ago
New Zealand reports 43 new community cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON - New Zealand reported 43 new community cases of COVID-19 on...
3 hours ago
Ireland to scrap most COVID-19 restrictions as cases fall

DUBLIN - Ireland will drop most COVID-19 restrictions starting from Saturday, its...
3 hours ago
U.S. vaccination lags among children amid COVID-19 surge: The Guardian

LONDON - Though the United States saw a record increase in COVID-19...
4 hours ago
Brazil reports over 160,000 new COVID-19 cases for 3rd straight day

RIO DE JANEIRO - Brazil reported 166,539 new COVID-19 cases in the...
4 hours ago
India reports 337,704 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 38,903,731

NEW DELHI - India's COVID-19 tally rose to 38,903,731 on Saturday, as...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Priyanka Chopra
6 mins ago
Here is why Priyanka Chopra requested privacy when announced parenthood

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are all in grins as the couple...
iphone
10 mins ago
Government increased taxes on importing iPhones

Bringing an iPhone 13 Pro Max 1TB from abroad or asking your...
Perween Rahman google doodle
31 mins ago
Google celebrates 65th birthday of late Pakistani urban planner Perween Rahman

In recognition of her services for marginalised communities in Pakistan, Google on...
48 mins ago
Maya Ali, Bilal Ashraf once again chosen as ambassadors by Gladiators

Pakistani showbiz actors Maya Ali and Bilal Ashraf have been once again...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement