Mongolia logs 2,656 new COVID-19 cases

ULAN BATOR – Mongolia has registered 2,656 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 424,822, the country’s health ministry said Saturday.

The ministry said that the latest confirmed cases were all locally transmitted.

Since the beginning of this year, daily COVID-19 infections have significantly increased across the country due to New Year’s celebrations and the Omicron variant.

The Omicron cases currently account for over 90 percent of daily new infections in the country, according to the National Center for Communicable Diseases.

So far, 66.7 percent of the country’s total population of 3.4 million have received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, while more than 992,519 people aged over 18 have received a third dose.

In addition, more than 64,600 Mongolians have received a fourth dose, which the country started to administer from Jan. 7 on a voluntary basis.