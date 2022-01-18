Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
18th Jan, 2022. 11:08 am

New Zealand reports 14 new community cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) — New Zealand reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 in the community on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country’s current community outbreak to 11,337.

Among the new infections, seven were recorded in the largest city of Auckland, six in the Lakes district and one in Wellington, according to the country’s Ministry of Health.

A total of 30 cases are being treated in hospitals, including two in intensive care units or high dependency units, a ministry statement said.

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Zealand stands at 14,794, according to the health ministry.

To date, about 93 percent of the eligible people in New Zealand are double-dosed or fully vaccinated, said the ministry, adding that from Monday, people over the age of 18 are able to book online to have their booster shot four months since their last vaccine dose.

On the first day the children COVID-19 vaccine became available on Monday, 14,367 child vaccine first doses were administered to 5 to 11-year-olds throughout New Zealand, according to the ministry.

 

