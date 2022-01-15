Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

15th Jan, 2022. 01:52 pm

New Zealand reports 29 new community cases of COVID-19

New Zealand

WELLINGTON, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) — New Zealand reported 29 new community cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, said the Ministry of Health in a statement.

Among the new community infections, 11 were recorded in the largest city of Auckland, 14 in the Lakes region, two in Northland, one in Bay of Plenty and one in Wellington, according to the Ministry of Health.

There were also 25 new imported cases of COVID-19 identified at the border, said the ministry.

The total case number of COVID-19 in the current Delta variant outbreak in New Zealand community reached 11,281, mainly in Auckland and peripheral regions, said the ministry.

There were 29 COVID-19 patients in New Zealand hospitals, it said.

New Zealand recorded 14,626 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

To be prepared to defence against all variants of COVID-19, including Omicron, the ministry continues its push for vaccination roll out.

Read more: New Zealand reports 14 new community cases of COVID-19

According to the ministry, 93 percent of eligible New Zealanders have now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

From Monday, the COVID-19 vaccine will be available for five to 11 year olds. The ministry is also urging people who are eligible for a booster dose to get their third jab.

New Zealand is currently using COVID-19 Protection Framework or traffic lights framework. Northland in the North Island is at red settings. The rest of the country, including largest city Auckland and capital city Wellington, is at orange settings.

 

Read More

41 mins ago
Mongolia logs 2,347 new COVID-19 infections

ULAN BATOR, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- Mongolia has recorded 2,347 new COVID-19...
52 mins ago
Pakistan adds 4,286 new COVID-19 cases

ISLAMABAD, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- Pakistan added 4,286 new COVID-19 cases over...
1 hour ago
Omicron spreads to southern China city bordering Macau

BEIJING: The southern Chinese city of Zhuhai suspended public bus routes on...
16 hours ago
Indonesia reports 850 new COVID-19 cases, 8 more deaths

JAKARTA, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- Indonesia on Friday confirmed 850 new COVID-19...
18 hours ago
Aussie researchers join the support of new drugs battling COVID-19

SYDNEY, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- Several new drugs to treat COVID-19 patients...
20 hours ago
Lee Tae have been transferred to public service division due to his deteriorating health

Lee Tae-min's mental health deteriorated during his mandatory military service in South...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Malaysia
10 mins ago
Malaysia reports 3,346 new COVID-19 infections, 12 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- Malaysia reported 3,346 new COVID-19 infections...
14 mins ago
Celebrities put on their dancing shoes for Minna’s post Nikkah celebration

Minna Tariq's post-Nikkah celebration became a spectacular evening when the showbiz stars...
Ayeza Khan
20 mins ago
Ayeza Khan celebrates her birthday today

Actress Ayeza Khan is a year older now and celebrating her 31st...
india
22 mins ago
India reports 268,833 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 36,850,962

NEW DELHI, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- India's COVID-19 tally rose to 36,850,962...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600