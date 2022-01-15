New Zealand reports 29 new community cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) — New Zealand reported 29 new community cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, said the Ministry of Health in a statement.

Among the new community infections, 11 were recorded in the largest city of Auckland, 14 in the Lakes region, two in Northland, one in Bay of Plenty and one in Wellington, according to the Ministry of Health.

There were also 25 new imported cases of COVID-19 identified at the border, said the ministry.

The total case number of COVID-19 in the current Delta variant outbreak in New Zealand community reached 11,281, mainly in Auckland and peripheral regions, said the ministry.

There were 29 COVID-19 patients in New Zealand hospitals, it said.

New Zealand recorded 14,626 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

To be prepared to defence against all variants of COVID-19, including Omicron, the ministry continues its push for vaccination roll out.

According to the ministry, 93 percent of eligible New Zealanders have now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

From Monday, the COVID-19 vaccine will be available for five to 11 year olds. The ministry is also urging people who are eligible for a booster dose to get their third jab.

New Zealand is currently using COVID-19 Protection Framework or traffic lights framework. Northland in the North Island is at red settings. The rest of the country, including largest city Auckland and capital city Wellington, is at orange settings.