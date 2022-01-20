Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

20th Jan, 2022. 10:23 am

New Zealand reports 39 new community cases of COVID-19

new zealand

WELLINGTON – New Zealand reported 39 new cases of COVID-19 in the community on Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country’s current community outbreak to 11,399.

Among the new infections, 21 were recorded in the largest city of Auckland, 14 in the Lakes region, two in Hawke’s Bay, one in Canterbury and one in West Coast, according to the country’s Ministry of Health.

A total of 21 cases are being treated in hospitals, including one in intensive care unit or high dependency unit, a ministry statement said.

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Zealand stands at 14,959 currently, according to the health ministry.

The ministry reported one new possible Omicron case in Palmerston North. This case was in a managed isolation and quarantine facility in Christchurch and tested negative on day 9, before being released on Jan. 16, after returning a negative test result on five occasions throughout their stay.

However, the case became symptomatic on Wednesday and tested positive.

Read more: New Zealand reports 24 new community cases of COVID-19

This case, quarantined in a managed isolation facility with other previous Omicron cases, is being treated as an Omicron case. Investigations are underway to determine the source of infection, including possible in-facility transmission.

The case, who has had two doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, is now isolated at home with their family, said the ministry.

Meanwhile, there are now three confirmed Omicron cases in the Auckland region, including a managed isolation facility border worker and their household contact, and a worker at Auckland Airport, it said.

To date, there have been 440 Omicron COVID-19 cases detected at the border since Dec. 1, and 32 cases of the Delta variant.

To date, about 93 percent of the eligible people in New Zealand are double-dosed or fully vaccinated, said the ministry, adding that from Monday, people over the age of 18 are able to book online to have their booster shot four months after their last vaccine dose.

Nearly 40,000 children aged five to 11 in New Zealand now have greater protection against COVID-19 after starting being vaccinated from Monday, according to the ministry.

Read More

18 hours ago
Coronavirus Omicron Variant symptoms ranked from most to least prevalent

Coronavirus Omicron Variant symptoms: According to World Health Organization data, Pakistan is...
19 hours ago
Lao health authorities lifted restrictions on COVID-19

VIENTIANE - Lao health authorities have lifted restrictions on COVID-19 patients discharged...
20 hours ago
Japan declares quasi-emergency state for Tokyo, 12 other areas

TOKYO - Japan on Wednesday declared a COVID-19 quasi-state of emergency for...
21 hours ago
Pakistan adds 5,472 new COVID-19 cases

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan added 5,472 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24...
22 hours ago
Mongolia's COVID-19 daily cases exceed 3,000

ULAN BATOR - Mongolia recorded 3,088 new COVID-19 cases over the past...
22 hours ago
Turkey registers 69,658 daily COVID-19 cases

ANKARA - Turkey on Tuesday reported 69,658 new COVID-19 cases, raising its...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

south korea covid
7 mins ago
S.Korea reports 6,603 more COVID-19 cases

SEOUL - South Korea reported 6,603 more cases of the COVID-19 as...
Sumbul Shahid last song Naya Sayapa
14 mins ago
Zara Noor Abbas drops last song recorded by late aunt Sumbul Shahid

Actress Zara Noor Abbas is remembering her late aunt Sumbul Shahid, the...
malaysia
14 mins ago
Malaysia reports 3,229 new COVID-19 infections, 13 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- Malaysia reported 3,229 new COVID-19 infections...
19 mins ago
UAE ambassador thanks Pakistani leadership for expressing solidarity against Houthi attack

ISLAMABAD: United Arab Emirates' Ambassador to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600