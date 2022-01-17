Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

17th Jan, 2022. 03:38 pm

Philippines logs 37,070 new COVID-19 cases, death toll reaches 52,929

philippines

MANILA, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) — The Philippines reported 37,070 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, raising the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,242,374.

The Department of Health (DOH) said the number of active cases soared to an all-time high of 290,938 as the country’s positivity rate dipped to 46 percent from 47.4 percent the previous day.

The DOH added 23 more people died from COVID-19 complications, pushing the country’s death toll to 52,929, and 12 testing laboratories failed to submit data on Monday.

Read more: Philippines logs 32,246 new COVID-19 cases

The Philippines is grappling with its fourth wave of COVID-19 infections as cases surged to record highs this month due to high mobility, poor compliance with safety health protocols, and the fast-spreading Omicron and Delta variants. The DOH reported the highest single-day tally on Saturday with 39,004 new cases.

The Philippines, which has around 110 million population, has tested more than 24 million people since the outbreak. The number excludes the rapid antigen tests results.

 

Read More

4 hours ago
China virus cases highest in nearly two years, weeks before Olympics

BEIJING: The number of Covid-19 cases in China reached the highest since...
4 hours ago
S. Korea registers 199,749 breakthrough COVID-19 infections

SEOUL, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- South Korea registered a total of 199,749...
5 hours ago
India reports 258,089 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- India's COVID-19 tally rose to 37,380,253...
5 hours ago
Mongolia logs 1,673 new COVID-19 cases

ULAN BATOR, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- Mongolia reported 1,673 new local COVID-19...
5 hours ago
New Zealand reports 16 new community cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- New Zealand reported 16 new cases of...
5 hours ago
Malaysia reports 3,010 new COVID-19 infections, 12 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia reported 3,010 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

psl
15 mins ago
History of HBL PSL

The HBL PSL 2022 will kick off on January 27 with its...
khyber pakhtunkhwa
23 mins ago
Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa signs agreements worth $8 billion at Expo Dubai

KARACHI: The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province signed over 40 memorandums of understanding (MoUs)...
Pakistan, Oman discuss mutual interest of bilateral naval cooperation
30 mins ago
Pakistan, Oman discuss advancement of bilateral naval cooperation

RAWALPINDI: Commander Royal Navy of Oman Rear Admiral Saif Nasser Mohsen al...
libyan oil
31 mins ago
Libyan oil, gas exports hit 5-year high of $21.5 billion

TRIPOLI: Libya’s lifeline oil and gas exports raised revenues of more than...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600