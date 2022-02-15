Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

15th Feb, 2022. 12:25 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Africa’s COVID-19 cases surpass 11.04 mln: Africa CDC

Xinhua Xinhua

15th Feb, 2022. 12:25 pm
africa

ADDIS ABABA – A total of 11,041,815 COVID-19 cases were reported in Africa as of Monday evening, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The specialized healthcare agency of the African Union said the COVID-19 death toll across the continent stands at 244,440, and 10,159,813 patients have recovered from the disease so far.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Libya and Ethiopia are among the countries with the most cases on the continent, said the Africa CDC.

Read more: Africa’s COVID-19 cases pass 11.03 mln: Africa CDC

South Africa has recorded the most COVID-19 cases in Africa with 3,641,811 cases, followed by Morocco with 1,155,165 cases, Tunisia with 967,052, and Libya with 473,114.

In terms of caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region in Africa, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region.

 

Read More

45 mins ago
India logs 27,409 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 42,692,943

NEW DELHI - India's COVID-19 tally rose to 42,692,943 on Tuesday, as...
54 mins ago
Pakistan adds 2,597 new COVID-19 cases, 27 more deaths

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has recorded 2,597 new COVID-19 cases over the past...
1 hour ago
Portugal reports 8,463 new COVID-19 cases

LISBON - Portugal registered 8,463 new COVID-19 cases and 35 more deaths...
1 hour ago
Brazil sees 58,540 new COVID-19 cases

SAO PAULO - Brazil reported 58,540 new COVID-19 cases and 473 more...
1 hour ago
Mongolia reopens borders for vaccinated travellers

ULAANBAATAR: Mongolia has reopened its borders to fully vaccinated international travellers, state...
2 hours ago
Hong Kong leader rules out China-style lockdown as virus spreads

HONG KONG : Hong Kong's leader on Tuesday said she would not...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

alex hales
7 mins ago
Alex Hales decides to withdraw from PSL

Islamabad United suffered a huge blow after ace opener Alex Hales withdrew...
malaysia
10 mins ago
Malaysia reports 21,315 new COVID-19 infections, 24 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia reported 21,315 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight...
Alia Bhatt shares reaction when Gangubai Kathiawadi was offered
11 mins ago
Alia Bhatt shares her first reaction when she was offered ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

As the release of the much-anticipated Gangubai Khatiawadi is just around the...
chinese
16 mins ago
Chinese mainland reports 40 new local COVID-19 cases

BEIJING - The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 40 locally transmitted COVID-19...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600