India logs 4,184 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI – India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 42,980,067 on Thursday, as 4,184 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry’s latest data.

Besides, another 104 deaths due to the pandemic have been recorded since Wednesday morning, taking the country’s total death toll to 515,459.

There are still 44,488 active COVID-19 cases in the country, with a fall of 2,474 active cases during the past 24 hours. This was the 45th consecutive day when the number of active cases declined in the country.

