Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Xinhua Xinhua

10th Mar, 2022. 12:33 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

India logs 4,184 new COVID-19 cases

Xinhua Xinhua

10th Mar, 2022. 12:33 pm
india covid
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

NEW DELHI – India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 42,980,067 on Thursday, as 4,184 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry’s latest data.

Besides, another 104 deaths due to the pandemic have been recorded since Wednesday morning, taking the country’s total death toll to 515,459.

There are still 44,488 active COVID-19 cases in the country, with a fall of 2,474 active cases during the past 24 hours. This was the 45th consecutive day when the number of active cases declined in the country.

Read more: India reports 4,575 new COVID-19 cases

So far 42,420,120 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, out of which 6,554 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

 

Read More

43 mins ago
COVID-19 public health restrictions being lifted in Canada

OTTAWA - COVID-19 public health restrictions, including mask mandates, will continue being...
54 mins ago
Pakistan registers 639 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Wednesday registered 639 new COVID-19 cases and four...
13 hours ago
First person with pig heart dies two months after transplant surgery

WASHINGTON: According to the hospital that performed the surgery, the first person...
19 hours ago
Philippines logs 580 new COVID-19 cases

MANILA - The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 580 new COVID-19...
21 hours ago
Austria suspends mandatory Covid vaccine law

VIENNA: Austria said Wednesday it is suspending mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations for all...
23 hours ago
9.5 pct of delivered COVID-19 vaccines wasted in U.S.: media

NEW YORK - The rate of wasted COVID-19 vaccines was about 9.5...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

new zealand
6 mins ago
New Zealand’s COVID-19 managed isolation facilities as 21,015 cases reported

WELLINGTON - Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) is beginning to scale down...
india
10 mins ago
India cricket greats welcome ‘Mankad’ run out law change

NEW DELHI: India greats such as Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday welcomed cricket's governing...
Killing of youth in fake encounters
10 mins ago
Indian troops martyr one Kashmiri youth in Pulwama

SRINAGAR: Indian troops on Thursday martyred one Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district...
mrna vaccine
17 mins ago
Australia gains first access to mRNA vaccine production

SYDNEY - The University of Queensland (UQ) has entered into a partnership...
Adsence Ad 300X600