India reports 4,575 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI – India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 42,975,883 on Wednesday, as 4,575 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry’s latest data.

Besides, 145 more deaths were recorded since Tuesday morning, taking the death toll to 515,355.

Currently there are 46,962 active COVID-19 cases in the country with a decrease of 2,986 during the period.

