Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Xinhua Xinhua

10th Mar, 2022. 12:55 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Malaysia reports 30,246 new COVID-19 infections, 113 new deaths

Xinhua Xinhua

10th Mar, 2022. 12:55 pm
malaysia
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia reported 30,246 new COVID-19 infections, as of midnight Wednesday, bringing the national total to 3,711,199, according to the Health Ministry.

There are 418 new imported cases, with 29,828 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry’s website showed.

A further 113 deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 33,497.

The ministry reported 26,653 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 3,367,542.

Read more: Malaysia reports 31,490 new COVID-19 infections, 79 more deaths

There are 310,160 active cases, 388 are being held in intensive care and 225 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 62,983 vaccine doses administered on Wednesday alone and 83.4 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 78.9 percent are fully vaccinated and 46.4 percent have received boosters.

 

Read More

28 mins ago
New Zealand's COVID-19 managed isolation facilities as 21,015 cases reported

WELLINGTON - Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) is beginning to scale down...
39 mins ago
Australia gains first access to mRNA vaccine production

SYDNEY - The University of Queensland (UQ) has entered into a partnership...
57 mins ago
Chinese mainland reports 402 new local COVID-19 cases

BEIJING - The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 402 locally transmitted COVID-19...
1 hour ago
COVID-19 public health restrictions being lifted in Canada

OTTAWA - COVID-19 public health restrictions, including mask mandates, will continue being...
1 hour ago
Pakistan registers 639 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Wednesday registered 639 new COVID-19 cases and four...
13 hours ago
First person with pig heart dies two months after transplant surgery

WASHINGTON: According to the hospital that performed the surgery, the first person...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

south korea
10 mins ago
South Korea reports 327,549 new COVID-19 cases

SEOUL - South Korea reported 327,549 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight...
Murad Saeed
11 mins ago
No-confidence motion against PM to face embarrassing defeat, claims Murad Saeed

Minister for Communications Murad Saeed has said the no-confidence motion moved by...
india
12 mins ago
India looks to defeat Sri Lanka sweep in pink ball second Test

India will be heavy favorites to keep their pink-ball Test record intact...
mongolia
14 mins ago
Mongolia adds 120 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

ULAN BATOR - Mongolia reported 120 new COVID-19 cases in the past...
Adsence Ad 300X600