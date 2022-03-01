Adsence Ads 300X250
Xinhua Xinhua

01st Mar, 2022. 09:31 pm
Myanmar further extends entry restrictions until end of March

YANGON, March 1 (Xinhua) — Myanmar’s Foreign Affairs Ministry on Tuesday further extended the entry restrictions for all travelers until the end of March amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The extension will be applied to the entry of all travelers, the issuance of all types of visas and visa exemptions services until March 31.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Transport and Communications issued a further extension of the suspension of international commercial flights till March 31 in an effort to prevent imported COVID-19 cases.

Myanmar’s Central Committee on Prevention, Control and Treatment for COVID-19 also announced a further extension of all orders, announcements, directives previously issued by the respective union level government organizations and ministries until March 31.

Myanmar reported 2,346 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the tally in the country to 590,237, according to a release from the Ministry of Health.

The ministry said a total of 22,732 lab samples were tested on Tuesday and the daily positivity rate is 10.32 percent.

The total death toll in the country has risen to 19,372 after four more deaths from COVID-19 were reported in the past 24 hours, the release said.

According to the ministry’s figures, another 1,703 patients have been discharged from hospitals on Tuesday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 536,477.

Myanmar detected its first two COVID-19 cases in March 2020.

