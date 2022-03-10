Pakistan registers 639 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Wednesday registered 639 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Thursday.
The NCOC said that the country’s overall tally of COVID-19 cases has risen to 1,516,789, including 1,468,449 recoveries.
Statistics 10 Mar 22:
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 36,241
Positive Cases: 639
Positivity %: 1.76%
Deaths :4
Patients on Critical Care: 707
— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) March 10, 2022
There are 18,049 active cases in the country, including 707 patients in critical condition.
According to the NCOC data, four more people died from COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 30,291.
Pakistan’s southern Sindh province is the most affected region in terms of the number of cases, with 570,934 infections, followed by the eastern Punjab province which has reported 503,279 cases so far.
