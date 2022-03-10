Pakistan registers 639 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Wednesday registered 639 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Thursday.

The NCOC said that the country’s overall tally of COVID-19 cases has risen to 1,516,789, including 1,468,449 recoveries.

Statistics 10 Mar 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 36,241

Positive Cases: 639

Positivity %: 1.76%

Deaths :4

Patients on Critical Care: 707 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) March 10, 2022

There are 18,049 active cases in the country, including 707 patients in critical condition.

According to the NCOC data, four more people died from COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 30,291.

Read more: Pakistan confirms 758 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths