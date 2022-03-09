Philippines logs 580 new COVID-19 cases

MANILA – The Philippines’ Department of Health (DOH) reported 580 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,669,283.

The DOH said 57,182 people have died from COVID-19 complications since the outbreak in 2020.

The DOH has reported under 1,000 cases for five days. It reported the highest single-day tally on Jan. 15 this year, with 39,004 new cases.

