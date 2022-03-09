Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Xinhua Xinhua

09th Mar, 2022. 05:06 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Philippines logs 580 new COVID-19 cases

Xinhua Xinhua

09th Mar, 2022. 05:06 pm
philippines
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

MANILA – The Philippines’ Department of Health (DOH) reported 580 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,669,283.

The DOH said 57,182 people have died from COVID-19 complications since the outbreak in 2020.

The DOH has reported under 1,000 cases for five days. It reported the highest single-day tally on Jan. 15 this year, with 39,004 new cases.

Read more: Philippines logs 6,297 new COVID-19 cases in week

The Philippines, with around 110 million population, has tested over 26.7 million people.

 

Read More

4 hours ago
Pakistan confirms 758 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan confirmed 758 new COVID-19 cases and six more deaths...
5 hours ago
Mongolia reports 161 new COVID-19 infections

ULAN BATOR - Mongolia reported 161 new COVID-19 infections over the past...
5 hours ago
India reports 4,575 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI - India's COVID-19 tally rose to 42,975,883 on Wednesday, as...
5 hours ago
New Zealand reports 22,454 new community cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON - New Zealand reported 22,454 new community cases of COVID-19 on...
5 hours ago
Aussie states continue to battle COVID-19 amid catastrophic floods

SYDNEY - Despite taking a backseat due to widespread flooding and record...
5 hours ago
Chinese mainland reports 233 new local COVID-19 cases

BEIJING - The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 233 locally transmitted COVID-19...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

bride groom
26 seconds ago
Watch: The groom sobs as the bride dances for him

In the viral clip, the bride surprises the groom by dedicating a...
nisar khuhro vawda senator
5 mins ago
PPP’s Nisar Khuhro elected as Senator on Vawda’s vacant seat

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Nisar Ahmed Khuhro has been elected...
economic war
9 mins ago
Russia issues a list of ‘unfriendly countries’

Canada is one of several nations and territories on Russia's list of...
Maryam Nawaz lashes out at Govt over petrol prices, spike in dengue cases
14 mins ago
Have some patience, brother. No-confidence has some time, Maryam tells PM

A visibly confident Prime Minister Imran Khan thrashed the opposition on Wednesday,...
Adsence Ad 300X600