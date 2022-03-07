Adsence Ads 300X250
Xinhua Xinhua

07th Mar, 2022. 12:42 pm
Samoa reports 8 new COVID-19 cases

SUVA – Samoa reported on Monday eight new positive COVID-19 cases.

According to the newspaper Samoa Observer, chief of  Samoa’s National Emergency Operation Center Agafili Shem Leo has confirmed the eight new cases, saying that they are passengers on board a repatriation flight from New Zealand on Sunday.

Currently, the eight cases are in quarantine.

Read more: New Zealand reports 17,522 new community cases of COVID-19

In another Pacific island country, Vanuatu, the number of COVID-19 cases in quarantine has continued to rise, with Vanuatu’s Ministry of Health reporting 27 new cases in recent days.

 

