Samoa reports 8 new COVID-19 cases

SUVA – Samoa reported on Monday eight new positive COVID-19 cases.

According to the newspaper Samoa Observer, chief of Samoa’s National Emergency Operation Center Agafili Shem Leo has confirmed the eight new cases, saying that they are passengers on board a repatriation flight from New Zealand on Sunday.

Currently, the eight cases are in quarantine.

Read more: New Zealand reports 17,522 new community cases of COVID-19