Samoa reports 8 new COVID-19 cases
SUVA – Samoa reported on Monday eight new positive COVID-19 cases.
According to the newspaper Samoa Observer, chief of Samoa’s National Emergency Operation Center Agafili Shem Leo has confirmed the eight new cases, saying that they are passengers on board a repatriation flight from New Zealand on Sunday.
Currently, the eight cases are in quarantine.
In another Pacific island country, Vanuatu, the number of COVID-19 cases in quarantine has continued to rise, with Vanuatu’s Ministry of Health reporting 27 new cases in recent days.
