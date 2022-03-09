Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Xinhua Xinhua

09th Mar, 2022. 01:01 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

South Korea reports record high of 342,446 new COVID-19 cases

Xinhua Xinhua

09th Mar, 2022. 01:01 pm
south korea
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

SEOUL – South Korea reported a record daily high of 342,446 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Tuesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 5,212,118, the health authorities said Wednesday.

The daily caseload was sharply up from 202,720 in the prior day, surpassing 300,000 for the first time here, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The recent resurgence was driven by infections in the Seoul metropolitan area amid the Omicron variant spread.

Of the new cases, 74,222 were Seoul residents. The number of the newly infected people living in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 96,681 and 18,823 respectively.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 152,612, or 44.6 percent of the total local transmission.

Among the new cases, 58 were imported, lifting the total to 29,964.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 1,087, up 80 from the previous day.

Read more: South Korea reports 202,721 new COVID-19 cases

A total of 158 more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 9,440. The total fatality rate was 0.18 percent.

The country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to 44,887,172 people, or 87.5 percent of the total population, and the number of the fully inoculated people was 44,406,146, or 86.5 percent of the population.

The number of those who received booster jabs was 31,910,503 people, or 62.2 percent, of the population.

 

Read More

47 mins ago
New Zealand reports 22,454 new community cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON - New Zealand reported 22,454 new community cases of COVID-19 on...
1 hour ago
Aussie states continue to battle COVID-19 amid catastrophic floods

SYDNEY - Despite taking a backseat due to widespread flooding and record...
1 hour ago
Chinese mainland reports 233 new local COVID-19 cases

BEIJING - The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 233 locally transmitted COVID-19...
2 hours ago
Malaysia reports 31,490 new COVID-19 infections, 79 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia reported 31,490 new COVID-19 infections, as of midnight...
2 hours ago
Cuba registers no COVID-19 deaths in last day

HAVANA - Cuba registered 447 new COVID-19 infections and no death in...
2 hours ago
Mandatory Hong Kong Covid testing 'not a priority': city leader

HONG KONG: Hong Kong's leader said Wednesday that mandatory Covid testing was...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

6 mins ago
Fake propaganda?

A fake propaganda piece against Russia is being made. Here's a clip...
pakistan
9 mins ago
Pakistan confirms 758 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan confirmed 758 new COVID-19 cases and six more deaths...
imam-ul-haq
16 mins ago
Pak vs Aus: ‘I want to make my own name’, says Imam-ul-Haq

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq has shed some of the burden of being...
west indies
22 mins ago
Women’s CWC: West Indies thrash England in World Cup

West Indies thrashed the defending champions England by seven runs in today's...
Adsence Ad 300X600