Grand Health Alliance protest continues for 30th day today

The deadlock between the Sindh government and the Grand Health Alliance sustains

The O.P.D of Jinnah hospital has been shut completely

The protestors have claimed to continue the strike till their demands are met

Advertisement

KARACHI: The deadlock between the Sindh government and the Grand Health Alliance sustains and the O.P.D of Jinnah hospital has been shut completely.

The protest by the health alliance has entered its 30th day today and the patients have been left in misery.

Sources informed BOL News that the patients awaiting health services requested Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to resolve the issue as soon as possible adding that patients have been suffering hard in this situation.

On the other hand, the protestors have claimed to continue the strike till their demands are met and will keep demonstrating outside the press club Karachi.

Earlier, the healthcare workers vowed to continue protesting until their demands are not fulfilled.

The healthcare workers continued protesting outside the Karachi Press Club. The protesters have again threatened to march towards the Chief Minister’s House on Monday if their demands are not met.

Advertisement

A four-member committee including Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon, Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Shah, Secretary Health, and Secretary Finance has been formed but the negotiations have failed to reach any conclusion.

Also Read SHC reserves verdict on delay in LG polls in Karachi SHC reserved the verdict in case pertaining the delay in the LG...