States With the Highest Death Rates from Alzheimer’s Disease

Recent advancements in Alzheimer’s disease treatments indicate significant, albeit imperfect, progress in combating a leading cause of death in the U.S.

In 2021, Alzheimer’s disease accounted for over 119,000 deaths in America, ranking as the seventh leading cause of death, despite a slight decrease in the age-adjusted mortality rate from the previous year.

Alzheimer’s disease is the primary cause of dementia, responsible for 60% to 80% of dementia cases, affecting an estimated 6.7 million Americans aged 65 and older, approximately 1 in 9 people in that age group.

With the aging population, the prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease in the U.S. is expected to increase significantly, with projections indicating around 14 million affected by 2060, compared to 5 million in 2014.

The financial burden of Alzheimer’s disease is also projected to rise substantially, with healthcare, long-term care, and hospice costs potentially reaching nearly $1 trillion by 2050, up from an estimated $345 billion in 2023.

Based on available data, certain states have the highest age-adjusted death rates from Alzheimer’s disease in 2021.

