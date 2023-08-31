Polio: Meeting called against rising virus samples in Lahore

Lahore DC Rafia Haider has called an emergency meeting of all concerned authorities after polio virus was confirmed in the environmental samples in the city.

In the meeting, emergency measures will be finalized for the prevention of citizens against this disease.

The health department remains determined to face challenges affecting the citizens of Pakistan.

A wild poliovirus had been detected yesterday in the sewage system in Lahore, following which the number of positive environmental samples in Pakistan has now increased to 17.

This was the third positive sample from District Lahore this year.

The Pakistan Polio Laboratory at the National Institute of Health (NIH), that is also the WHO Regional Reference Laboratory, said the virus was genetically linked to a virus detected in Kandhar, Afghanistan in May.

Caretaker Federal Minister of Health Nadeem Jan the virus is linked to the virus found in the city of Kandahar, Afghanistan.

The Federal Minister of Health said that the frequent finding of the virus in environmental samples is alarming, therefore, the situation of polio is being closely monitored and in this regard. He said the top expert of the polio program has been appointed in Bannu.

He said that all the necessary measures are being taken on an emergency basis. He said this is the third positive environmental sample from Lahore this year after which the number of positive environmental samples in Pakistan has now increased to 17.