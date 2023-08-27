Sindh interim CM takes notice of rising malaria cases in province

The Caretaker Chief Minister of Sindh, Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqir, has taken notice of a rise in malaria cases across the province.

More cases of malaria are being reported from Hyderabad Division, Mirpurkhas Division, Larkana, and Sukkur Division, according to Maqbool Baqir.

He urged the Health Department and Local Government Department to take necessary actions in the affected areas.

Caretaker CM Maqbool Baqir has instructed the Health Department to launch a campaign against malaria, emphasizing the importance of controlling malaria within a week.

To ensure this, Baqir also directed government hospitals to make arrangements for malaria drugs and dedicated wards.

In addition, the CM Baqir has called upon municipal departments to start spraying mosquito killers in their respective regions. He also stressed the need for Solid Waste Management to improve sanitation practices.

With these measures, Interim Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqir aims to address the increasing malaria cases and protect the health of the people in Sindh.