Dengue cases on rise in Lahore

In Lahore, the number of dengue positive cases has risen to 925, with 53 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.

Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa has directed authorities to take swift action against is this disease.

To combat the spread of dengue, if two to three positive cases are found in one area, comprehensive dengue prevention and smart sanitation efforts will be initiated throughout that entire area, as stated by Commissioner Lahore.

Additionally, there have been 11 probable and 88 suspected dengue cases reported in Lahore. In response to these concerning numbers, extensive dengue spraying operations were carried out at 7,8349 locations within the city in a span of 24 hours.

Citizens have been encouraged to report any instances of dengue mosquitoes or larvae, and immediate action is promised.

Advertisement

Teams are actively working in the field to respond promptly to such reports.

When a positive dengue case is identified, a thorough dengue case response is conducted in 1665 households, accompanied by dengue spraying in 1768 houses.

In an effort to control the situation, authorities have conducted 42,718 indoor checks in the past 24 hours, uncovering 985 positive larvae in households.

Outdoor inspections also identified 8786 positive dengue larvae in 45 different locations.

Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa stressed the importance of citizen participation, stating that the anti-dengue campaign cannot succeed fully without the support and cooperation of the residents.