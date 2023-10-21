Doctors under-training barred from running private clinics in Peshawar

In Peshawar, the doctors undergoing training have been banned from running private clinics.

The Health Care Commission has issued a letter, imposing a ban on under-training doctors from running private clinics.

The directive specifically states that doctors who are consulting at the Post Graduate Medical Institute are not permitted to operate private clinics.

This measure extends to under-training doctors, who are now prohibited from working in private clinics as well.

Furthermore, the Health Care Commission has made it clear that it is against the established rules for doctors specializing in government hospitals to engage in running private clinics or offering their services at private healthcare facilities.

To enforce these regulations, the Health Care Commission has initiated the collection of data regarding private clinics and the private employment of trainee doctors.

The commission has affirmed that necessary actions will be taken to ensure compliance with these rules and maintain the quality of healthcare services.

This development underscores the commission’s commitment to upholding standards in the medical profession.