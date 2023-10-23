Healthcare events to be held in Dubai from October 31 to Nov 2

Dubai, UAE, is set to become the hub for healthcare professionals and experts as it hosts three significant healthcare events from October 31 to November 2, 2023, at the renowned Dubai World Trade Centre.

These events promise to be a platform for cutting-edge advancements and knowledge sharing in the medical field.

The first event on the agenda is the Dubai Otology Neurotology and Skull Base Surgery Conference & Exhibition, which brings together specialists in ear, nose, and throat care. It’s a remarkable opportunity for professionals to explore the latest innovations in the field.

Simultaneously, the International Family Medicine Conference and Exhibition 2023 will gather experts in family medicine to share insights, best practices, and research findings. This event is crucial to advancing primary healthcare worldwide.

Lastly, the Annual Radiology Meeting (ARM 2023) will showcase the latest breakthroughs in radiology, offering radiologists a chance to stay at the forefront of their field.

In a separate arena, the Dubai Chamber of Commerce successfully held the Engage Forum 2023. This annual meeting united key stakeholders to discuss future strategies, paving the way for the chamber to enhance its support for the private sector.

It’s a crucial step in bolstering Dubai’s business environment and contributing to the Dubai Economic Agenda. These events collectively underline Dubai’s commitment to excellence in healthcare and business support.

