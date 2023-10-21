Polio case reported in Karachi’s Gadap area

The aspiration to make Sindh a polio-free region has suffered a setback, as the first case of polio in Sindh has been reported after a span of three years.

This concerning development involves a two-year-old child who has been infected with the polio virus in the Gadap area of Karachi.

Tragically, this young child has been left crippled by polio, marking a heartbreaking consequence of the virus.

With this new case, the total number of children affected by polio in Pakistan has now increased to four.

The last known case of polio in Sindh was reported back in July 2020, signifying a significant gap in new polio cases in the region.

Advertisement

However, the recent discovery of the polio virus in all environmental samples of Karachi last month has raised concerns about the persistence of the virus in the environment.

Efforts to combat and eliminate polio remain a crucial priority in Pakistan, and this recent case serves as a reminder of the challenges in achieving a polio-free status in the country.