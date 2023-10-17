Quetta reports another case of congo virus

Another case of congo virus has been reported in Quetta today, raising the number of reported cases this year to 42.

This time the virus was detected on 35-year-old woman Sajda, who was transferred to Fatima Jinnah Hospital.

The hospital authorities stated that medical assistance has been started to restrict the spread of congo virus, right after the test reports were received.

In Quetta, congo virus has claimed 15 lives until now.

On August 8, two effectees of the Congo virus were reported in Quetta’s Fatima Jinnah Hospital.

The virus was detected in 20-year-old Akhtar Muhammad, a resident of Ziarat and 8-year-old Muhammad Saleem of Chaman.

Till the date, three patients of Congo virus were under treatment in Fatima Jinnah Hospital, with a total of 25 cases of this virus reported this year.