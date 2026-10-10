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DRAP introduces mandatory barcoding system to curb fake medicines

The system will enable authorities to track medicines from manufacturing to distribution

Web Desk October 10, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Drug Regulatory Authority (DRAP) has introduced a new barcoding and serialization system requiring relevant pharmaceutical products to carry a 2D barcode and a unique serial number on their packaging from today.

The system will enable authorities to track medicines from manufacturing to distribution and help consumers verify their authenticity through barcodes.

Under the new regulations, pharmaceutical companies dealing in locally manufactured and imported medicines covered by the rules must ensure that the required barcode and serial number appear on product packaging.

The new requirement applies to eligible medicines manufactured from today, while stocks produced before the regulations took effect will be governed by conditions specified by DRAP.

The authority has directed pharmaceutical manufacturers to comply with the new requirements.

The initiative aims to improve medicine identification, strengthen supply chain monitoring, prevent counterfeit drugs and enhance transparency in the pharmaceutical sector while safeguarding patients.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Health Syed Mustafa Kamal on Saturday announced that Pakistan will introduce a barcode system for all medicines within the next 60 days as part of a major initiative to eliminate counterfeit and substandard drugs and ensure quality control in the pharmaceutical sector.

Speaking at an event during his visit to the Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA) headquarters, the minister said all preparations for the nationwide implementation of the system have been completed by the Ministry of Health and relevant institutions.

He said the barcode system would enable complete traceability of medicines, ensure availability of genuine drugs to patients and help eliminate fake products from the market.

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