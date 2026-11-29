Measles deaths hit record low worldwide, but outbreaks surge in Pakistan

For Pakistan, the global warning is particularly urgent, as persistent vaccination gaps can quickly reverse years of progress.

Measles deaths have dropped to their lowest level on record, but the highly contagious disease is regaining ground in several countries, including Pakistan, India and Bangladesh, where thousands of children have been infected this year, the World Health Organization warned.





In a report, WHO said declining vaccination coverage and clusters of unvaccinated children are threatening decades of hard-won progress against the disease. Bolivia, Mexico and the United States lost their measles elimination status this month, underscoring the fragility of those gains and the growing challenge of containing the virus even in countries that had previously eliminated it.





"Measles deaths have never been lower, thanks to the extraordinary lifesaving power of vaccines," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. "But measles does not forgive complacency. Countries that had eliminated it are now losing that status."





An estimated 72,000 people died from measles worldwide in 2025, a 91% reduction since 2000, according to WHO.





Despite the global decline, Pakistan remains among the high-burden countries experiencing serious outbreaks. Provisional WHO surveillance data covering April through September 2026 recorded 8,201 confirmed cases in Pakistan, placing the country sixth among nations reporting major outbreaks. Only Bangladesh, Indonesia, Guatemala, India and Yemen reported higher case numbers.





Separate figures from Pakistani health authorities indicate the situation deteriorated considerably during the first half of the year. Approximately 4,541 cases were reported in the first quarter, while figures covering January through May showed around 9,950 infections and 83 child deaths. Although the two sets of figures reflect different reporting periods and surveillance sources, they underline the growing scale of the challenge facing the country's immunization program.





Regional figures show Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported approximately 1,712 cases in the first quarter, followed by Punjab with 1,198 and Sindh with 1,183. Sindh recorded the highest number of deaths, accounting for 40 of the 71 fatalities reported during the first four months of the year.





At the center of those concerns is the large number of children who have never received routine vaccinations. More than 1 million Pakistani children are estimated to be "zero-dose," meaning they have not received even a single routine vaccine dose, while many others remain only partially immunized and vulnerable to infection.





Several overlapping factors are contributing to the outbreak, including vaccine hesitancy, gaps in health care access, interruptions in immunization services and malnutrition. Children under 5 remain particularly vulnerable to severe complications from the virus.





In an effort to curb the spread and close immunity gaps, a nationwide measles-rubella campaign launched in late 2025 targeted approximately 34 million children aged 6 to 59 months. In high-risk districts, health workers have also combined measles-rubella vaccination with polio immunization campaigns to reach more children.





The resurgence is not limited to high-burden countries. The Americas, previously the only WHO region verified to have eliminated measles, have suffered a major setback. Cases across the region increased eightfold since 2000, reaching approximately 73,000 in 2025. Endemic transmission was re-established in Canada in October 2025, resulting in the region losing its elimination status for a second time.





Globally, 92 countries are now verified as having eliminated measles, down from 95 at the end of 2025.





For Pakistan, the global warning is particularly urgent, as persistent vaccination gaps can quickly reverse years of progress.















