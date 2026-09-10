PMDC reviews status of more than 200 Afghan medical students

The PMDC said there is no nationality-based restriction on foreign students seeking medical education in Pakistan.

PESHAWAR: More than 200 Afghan medical students have been identified in Pakistan, but only 22 are registered with the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council, according to the regulatory body.

Of the 22 registered students, 14 have completed their medical degrees, while eight are expected to graduate next year, the PMDC said. The status of the remaining 176 students is being verified and reviewed under the applicable regulatory requirements.

The PMDC said there is no nationality-based restriction on foreign students seeking medical education in Pakistan. However, all foreign students must meet educational, registration, documentation and immigration requirements.

The council also clarified that completing a medical degree alone does not give a foreign graduate the right to stay, work or practice medicine in Pakistan.

Foreign medical graduates seeking to practice in the country must fulfill the relevant licensing and registration requirements, the PMDC said.

Authorities are facilitating affected students in completing legal procedures and making arrangements for their return in accordance with government policy.

The PMDC said there would be no compromise on educational standards, legal requirements or patient safety.