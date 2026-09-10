Taylor Swift breaks the internet as newly discovered insect genus 'Swiftiephylus' named in her honor

For Swift fans, the discovery adds an unexpected scientific chapter to the singer’s growing cultural impact.

Taylor Swift is sparking a new kind of fan frenzy in the world of science after a researcher named a newly discovered group of Australian plant bugs “Swiftiephylus” in honor of the pop superstar, inspired by her iconic blonde hair and signature red lips.

The unusual tribute comes from Sarah Schroeder, a Ph.D. student at the University of California, Riverside, who has described herself as a lifelong Swiftie. Her name choice appears in a new study, “New genera and species of Australian sheoak-associated plant bugs,” published Sept. 9 in Insect Systematics and Evolution.

The study introduces 12 newly discovered insects, with four placed in the new genus. The insects also received species names inspired by Swift and some of her album titles.

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The four scientific names are Swiftiephylus taylorae, named after Taylor Swift; Swiftiephylus amator, inspired by Lover, Swiftiephylus intrepidus, inspired by Fearless and Swiftiephylus poetorum, inspired by The Tortured Poets Department.

Schroeder said the idea felt natural because of her lifelong connection to Swift and because she wanted the unusual naming choice to shine a spotlight on insect diversity. The tiny bugs also helped inspire the connection through their appearance.

According to a University of California, news release, the insects have a pale yellow color with red markings, helping them blend into Australian she-oak trees. Schroeder compared their appearance to Swift’s as “I refer to them as blonde,” Schroeder said.

Schroeder said she hopes the attention will create a wider buzz around insects that remain unknown to the public and highlight why discovering and naming new species matters for conservation. “Taxonomy is the cornerstone of conservation,” she said, explaining that scientists cannot protect species if they do not know those species exist.

Furthermore, Taylor Swift’s latest album, “The Life of a Showgirl,” has received mixed reactions from Swifties. Some fans have praised the production by Max Martin and Shellback, while others have struggled to connect with the lyrics.

However, the “Opalite” hitmaker has already won an award for the album’s lead single, “The Fate of Ophelia,” at the MTV VMAJ. Taylor Swift won in the Best Solo Artist Video, International category at the Japanese awards show.

For Swift fans, the discovery adds an unexpected scientific chapter to the singer’s growing cultural impact. For researchers, it offers a creative way to turn public attention toward species that might otherwise remain unnoticed.

In a world where celebrity names often dominate entertainment headlines, Swift has now found herself attached to something much smaller but scientifically significant.