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Anwar Ali appointed head coach of Chicago Kingsmen for MiLC 2026

Former Pakistan all-rounder Anwar Ali has been appointed head coach of the Chicago Kingsmen for the upcoming 2026 Minor League Cricket (MiLC) season.

Web Desk September 10, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

Former Pakistan all-rounder Anwar Ali has been appointed head coach of the Chicago Kingsmen for the upcoming 2026 Minor League Cricket (MiLC) season.

The new season will be played on a shortened schedule from Sept. 17 to Sept. 27, while the playoffs and championship final will be held from Oct. 21 to Oct. 25.

The Chicago Kingsmen announced Anwar’s appointment on their social media account, confirming him as the team’s head coach for the 2026 Minor League Cricket season.


“From champion player to head coach, the game looks different now. Anwar Ali takes charge as Head Coach of Chicago Kingsmen for Minor League Cricket 2026,” the team said in the caption accompanying the announcement.

The right-arm pacer represented Pakistan in 22 ODIs and 16 T20Is. He scored 321 runs and took 18 wickets in ODIs, while he scored 109 runs and claimed 10 wickets in T20Is.

In addition to international cricket, the 38-year-old has also played in several franchise leagues, including the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Lanka Premier League (LPL) and Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

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