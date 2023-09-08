Check PTA IMEI: Track the Phone Tax or Verify PTA Approved Status

PTA, which stands for Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, is a government organization responsible for setting up, running, and looking after communication services in Pakistan.

Check PTA IMEI

Checking your mobile device’s IMEI is crucial when using a phone in Pakistan. This guide covers everything you need to know, from verifying your IMEI to getting PTA approval for your phone. Whether you’re interested in mobile taxes or want to know how to monitor your PTA phone tax, we’ve got all the information you need.

3 Steps to Check PTA-Approved Mobile Phones

If you are not sure if your phone is PTA-approved, Follow these steps:

Verification Via Website

You can Visit the official PTA website and follow the simple instructions to check your device status.

Verification Via SMS

You can also send an SMS with your IMEI code to instantly perform a PTA check on your device. Advertisement Dial *#06# on your phone to retrieve your IMEI number. Send an SMS with your IMEI number to 8484. Wait for a response message from PTA regarding the status of your phone.

with your IMEI to instantly perform a PTA check on your device.

Verification Via APP

The DVS (Device Verification System) app can be found in the Google Play store, allowing you to check your IMEI status. Before using DIRBS to verify your device, ensure the IMEI displayed on your mobile screen matches the one printed on the product box.

When your phone’s verification is complete, you’ll get a message that says, “Your phone’s IMEI is okay.” Depending on the situation, you might get one of these outcomes:

Compliant

Non-compliant

Blocked

Understanding Mobile Taxes and PTA Phone Tax Tracking

Still Wondering about mobile taxes? Here’s what you need to know:

PTA phone tax applies to imported and registered devices.

applies to imported and registered devices. Using the tax calculator on the PTA’s site can help you to estimate the due duties.

on the PTA’s site can help you to estimate the due duties. Tracking your tax status is simple through the PTA online portal .

your tax status is simple through the PTA . DIRBS (Device Identification, Registration, and Blocking System) is used by every telecom in Pakistan, and they track your device.

Tips and Best Practices

Temporary visitors can apply for short-term PTA approval based on their passports or NICOP.

PTA checks, IMEI verification, and understanding of approved status are essential to legal mobile usage in Pakistan. You will also be notified if you have a stolen device while verifying your device status. Otherwise, your device can be blocked on every network, and you might be penalised if you try to abuse the law.