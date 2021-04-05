5.9 magnitude earthquake jolts southern Iran

Adsense 300×250

At least five people have been injured after a 5.9 magnitude earthquake jolted Iran’s southern province of Bushehr on Sunday.

According to Iranian media, people rushed to the streets in the coastal city of Bandar Gnawah, frightened by the tremors.

There are also reports of falling walls, cracks, and landslides in the city.

Officials at the Bushehr nuclear power plant say the quake did not cause any damage to the plant. Work on the plant is proceeding as usual.

A magnitude 5.9 #earthquake hit southern #Iran this morning. Its epicenter was Bandar Ganaveh. pic.twitter.com/MqJT7TArDK — Iran News Wire (@IranNW) April 18, 2021

Images show houses damaged in a village near Bandar Genaveh in southern #Iran following 5.9 gratitude earthquake. Rescue squads have been dispatched to the area. No report on casualties or extent of damage yet. Aftershocks have been reported in Bandar Genaveh. pic.twitter.com/dZtKOINOYm — Habib Abdolhossein (@HAbdolhossein) April 18, 2021