5.9 magnitude earthquake jolts southern Iran

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

18th Apr, 2021. 05:35 pm
Iran Earthquake
At least five people have been injured after a 5.9 magnitude earthquake jolted Iran’s southern province of Bushehr on Sunday.

According to Iranian media, people rushed to the streets in the coastal city of Bandar Gnawah, frightened by the tremors.

There are also reports of falling walls, cracks, and landslides in the city.

Officials at the Bushehr nuclear power plant say the quake did not cause any damage to the plant. Work on the plant is proceeding as usual.

