Lockdown expected in Saudi Arabia Amid Increasing COVID-19 cases

18th Apr, 2021. 11:38 pm
Coronavirus
A lockdown is expected to be imposed in Saudi Arabia due to rising cases of COVID-19 in the kingdom.

The Saudi Interior Ministry spokesman said,

“Rising cases of coronavirus in Saudi Arabia are alarming. It could lead to lockdowns in some cities and villages.”

He further added,

“If the epidemic rate and critical cases continue to rise, strict action will be taken.”

Moreover, the spokesman for Saudi Interior Ministry also advised people to follow the Sops “If SOPs are not followed, some activities may be banned in the Kingdom.”

Earlier, Saudi Arabia’s health ministry had announced that pilgrims who want to perform Hajj this year must receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the details, Saudi Health Minister Tawfiq Al Rabiah had said that participation in the Hajj season will ensure that pilgrims must be vaccinated, as part of the main condition for the pilgrimage. 

“The COVID-19 vaccine is mandatory for those willing to come to the Hajj and will be one of the main conditions (for receiving a permit to come),” a circular signed by the health minister read.

