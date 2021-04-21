Adsense 970×250

Oman Bans Passengers From Pakistan, India, Bangladesh

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

21st Apr, 2021. 08:10 pm
Adsense 300×600
Oman Bans Passengers From Pakistan, India, Bangladesh
Adsense 300×250

Oman’s Supreme Committee for the Prevention of Coronavirus has announced a ban on travellers from Pakistan, India and Bangladesh.

According to the Times of Oman, the committee has also banned those who have travelled to these countries in the last 14 days from entering the kingdom.
The ban will take effect at 6 pm local time on Saturday, and will continue until further notice.

All three countries have joined the list of countries whose citizens are not allowed to come to Oman.

The Supreme Committee has taken this decision to stop the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

However, Omani citizens, diplomats, medical personnel and their families are exempt from the ban.
Groups that are exempt will have to go through the Corona regulations once they enter Oman.

In addition, the committee has decided to ban the entry of children under the age of 12 in commercial complexes and other commercial places.

Commercial complexes, commercial outlets, restaurants and cafes have been instructed to restrict the entrance of crowds, saying that only 50 per cent of crowds should be allowed to come.

Violators of the guidelines will be prosecuted.

Earlier, Hong Kong has suspended flights from Pakistan, India, and the Philippines for two weeks from April 20.

The decision has been taken as the N501Y mutant COVID-19 strain was detected in the Asian financial hub for the first time.

Hong Kong government said that the three countries classified as “extremely high risk” after multiple cases carrying the strain into Hong Kong were reported in the last 14 days.

Thirty new cases were reported on Sunday, 29 of which were imported. The city has reported over 11,600 cases in total and 2019 deaths.

Residents have been asked to get coronavirus vaccines as only around 9 per cent of Hong Kong’s 7.5 million people have been vaccinated so far.

Airlines affected by Hong Kong’s travel ban from India, Pakistan, and the Philippines include carriers such as Cathay Pacific (0293.HK), Hong Kong Airlines, Vistara, and Cebu Pacific (CEB.PS).

Adsense 300×250

Read More

germany
2 hours ago
Germany decides to leave Afghanistan by July 4 following US move: reports

The German defense minister on Wednesday said they planned to withdraw their...
US Commission Recommends Blacklist India For Violating Religious freedom
11 hours ago
US Commission Recommends Blacklist India For Violating Religious freedom

The US Commission has recommended that India be blacklisted for the second...
Indonesia: Search Operation Underway To Find Disappeared Submarine
12 hours ago
Indonesia: Search Operation Underway To Find Disappeared Submarine

An Indonesian naval submarine with 53 people on board has disappeared into...
Phone Fraud: 90-Year-Old Woman Loses Billions Of Rupees
15 hours ago
Phone Fraud: 90-Year-Old Woman Loses Billions Of Rupees

The 90-year-old woman lost $32 million (over 4.9 billion Pakistani rupees) in...
India: 22 Killed In Hospital Due To Oxygen Supply Disruption
17 hours ago
India: 22 Killed In Hospital Due To Oxygen Supply Disruption

In Maharashtra, the state of India, 22 patients died at Zakir Hussain...
UAE Considers To Restrict Movement Of People Without Vaccine Jab
18 hours ago
UAE Considers To Restrict Movement Of People Without Vaccine Jab

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has mulled to restrict the movement of...

Recent News

1 min ago
Earth Day: Kangana Ranaut shares pictures on Twitter showcasing her love with nature

Bollywood Diva Kangana Ranaut shared a message on her Twitter handle on...
FIA launches 'groundbreaking' electric GT category
9 mins ago
FIA outlines the future of GT Racing-And its electric

The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), which is governing body of motor...
18 mins ago
Salman Khan donates food kits to to COVID-19 warriors

Famed Bollywood actor Salman Khan has started providing food kits to Covid-19...
google
33 mins ago
Google doodle urges the importance of planting trees on Earth day 2021

Earth Day is observed annually on April 22 to show support for...