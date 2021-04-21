Oman Bans Passengers From Pakistan, India, Bangladesh

Adsense 300×250

Oman’s Supreme Committee for the Prevention of Coronavirus has announced a ban on travellers from Pakistan, India and Bangladesh.

According to the Times of Oman, the committee has also banned those who have travelled to these countries in the last 14 days from entering the kingdom.

The ban will take effect at 6 pm local time on Saturday, and will continue until further notice.

All three countries have joined the list of countries whose citizens are not allowed to come to Oman.

The Supreme Committee has taken this decision to stop the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

However, Omani citizens, diplomats, medical personnel and their families are exempt from the ban.

Groups that are exempt will have to go through the Corona regulations once they enter Oman.

In addition, the committee has decided to ban the entry of children under the age of 12 in commercial complexes and other commercial places.

Commercial complexes, commercial outlets, restaurants and cafes have been instructed to restrict the entrance of crowds, saying that only 50 per cent of crowds should be allowed to come.

Violators of the guidelines will be prosecuted.

Earlier, Hong Kong has suspended flights from Pakistan, India, and the Philippines for two weeks from April 20.

The decision has been taken as the N501Y mutant COVID-19 strain was detected in the Asian financial hub for the first time.

Hong Kong government said that the three countries classified as “extremely high risk” after multiple cases carrying the strain into Hong Kong were reported in the last 14 days.

Thirty new cases were reported on Sunday, 29 of which were imported. The city has reported over 11,600 cases in total and 2019 deaths.

Residents have been asked to get coronavirus vaccines as only around 9 per cent of Hong Kong’s 7.5 million people have been vaccinated so far.

Airlines affected by Hong Kong’s travel ban from India, Pakistan, and the Philippines include carriers such as Cathay Pacific (0293.HK), Hong Kong Airlines, Vistara, and Cebu Pacific (CEB.PS).