Adsense 300×250

Saudi Arabia has on Saturday shipped 80 metric tons (MT) of liquid oxygen to India as the country is bearing a shortage of oxygen supply and patients suffering from COVID-19 are dying waiting for hospital beds.

The urgent oxygen supply shipment by Saudi Arabia is being undertaken in links with India’s Adani group and Linde company.

“Embassy of India is proud to partner with Adani group and M/s Linde in shipping much needed 80MT liquid oxygen to India. Our heartfelt thanks to the Ministry of Health Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for all their help, support and cooperation,” India’s embassy based in Riyad said in a tweet.

Thank you @IndianEmbRiyadh. Indeed, actions speak louder than words. We are on an urgent mission to secure oxygen supplies from across the world. This first shipment of 4 ISO cryogenic tanks with 80 tons of liquid oxygen is now on its way from Dammam to Mundra. (1/3) https://t.co/BLZ0SbQ499 pic.twitter.com/lFKnx0hIhX — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) April 24, 2021

India’s number of coronavirus cases soared to 349,691 in the past 24 hours.

Hundreds and thousands have died in hospitals in India’s New Delhi amidst low oxygen supplies.

Doctors have taken to social media to beg public authorities to get them resupplied. The government has mobilized to bring oxygen supplies by train, plane and trucks.

On the other hand, in order to express solidarity with the neighbouring country, Pakistan has announced to offer relief and support to India, including ventilators, Bi-PAP, digital X-ray machines, PPEs and other related items.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has announced the relief for India saying: “We believe in a policy of Humanity First.”

As a gesture of solidarity with the people of India in the wake of the current wave of #COVID19, Pakistan has officially offered relief & support to #India, including ventilators, Bi PAP, digital X ray machines, PPEs & other related items. We believe in a policy of #HumanityFirst — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) April 24, 2021

Also, the head of Edhi Foundation, Faisal Edhi has offered its services to help India deal with coronavirus crises.

Faisal Edhi had offered to provide 50 ambulances for coronavirus patients in India as a goodwill gesture.

In his letter to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he expressed grief over increasing Covid-19 cases and soaring casualties.

He said in the letter that mentions, “We, at the Edhi Foundation, have been closely following the current impact that the Covid-19 crisis has had on the people of India.

“We are very sorry to hear about the exceptionally heavy impact that the pandemic has had on your country, where a tremendous number of people are suffering immensely.”

Faisal Edhi offered the help of “a fleet of 50 ambulances along with our services to assist you in addressing, and further circumventing, the current health conditions”.

“Our team consists of emergency medical technicians, office staff, drivers, and supporting staff,” he added.