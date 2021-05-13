Double Click 970×250

Afghanistan: 11 Killed In 4 Separate Blasts On Eve Of Eid-ul-Fitr

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

14th May, 2021. 12:49 am
Just hours after the start of a three-day ceasefire across Afghanistan on the eve of Eid al-Fitr, bombings at four different locations killed 11 civilians and injured 13.

There were no reports of direct fighting between the Taliban and government forces as a temporary ceasefire was observed, but roadside bombs have killed civilians, according to the reports of international news agencies.

Provincial police spokesman Jamal Nasir Barakzai said a roadside bomb hit a car in the southern province of Kandahar’s Panjwai district, killing five civilians, including a woman and children.

In another incident, a taxi was hit by a roadside bomb in the Maiwand district of the same province, killing two children and injuring three others.

A bomb blast near a civilian car in the northern province of Kunduz killed two civilians and injured 10, provincial police chief spokesman Inhamuddin Rahmani said.

A roadside bomb in the central province of Ghazni also killed two civilians, officials said.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the blasts.

It should be noted that the ceasefire announced by the Taliban came at a time when violence has escalated across Afghanistan since Washington announced plans to withdraw all US troops by September 11 last month.

Afghan security forces on Wednesday launched an operation to retake a Taliban-held district outside the neighbouring capital of Wardak province, Kabul, but it was halted to enforce the ceasefire.

A day earlier, the Taliban stormed the Narkh district, an hour’s drive from Kabul, killing or arresting some soldiers and forcing others to retreat.

